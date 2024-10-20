A solid cylindrical rod of radius r 1 carries a uniformly distributed current I along its length. Surrounding this rod is a concentric cylindrical shell with inner radius r 2 and outer radius r 3 , carrying a current of magnitude I in the opposite direction, which is uniformly distributed across its cross-sectional area. The opposing currents generate a magnetic field inside and around the setup. Determine the magnetic field B at a distance r from the axis of the rod and shell in the regions: (i) within the solid rod (r < r 1 ), where the current is uniformly distributed; (ii) in the gap between the rod and shell (r 1 < r < r 2 ), where only the rod’s current contributes; (iii) within the cylindrical shell (r 2 < r < r 3 ), where both the rod’s current and part of the shell’s current are enclosed. Use Ampère’s Law in each region to find B(r), considering the cylindrical symmetry of the rod.