For a point P, located on the perpendicular line at one of the ends of a wire segment of length L carrying a current of I, the magnitude of the magnetic field is given by ﻿ μ 0 I 4 π y ′ L [ ( y ′ ) 2 + L 2 ] 1 2 \frac{\mu_0I}{4\pi y^{\prime}}\frac{L}{\left\lbrack\left(y^{\prime}\right)^2+L^2\right\rbrack^{\frac12}} 4πy′μ0​I​[(y′)2+L2]21​L​﻿ . Here y' is the perpendicular distance to the point P from the end of the wire segment. The direction of the magnetic field can be determined using the right-hand rule. Using this find the magnetic field at point M in the diagram below.