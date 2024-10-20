A long, insulated wire is shaped into a single circular loop with a radius r that carries a steady current I in the clockwise direction, as shown in the figure. A magnetic sensor is placed at the center of the loop to measure the magnetic field.

(i) If the sensor measures only the field created by the loop, find the magnitude and direction of the magnetic field at the center.

(ii) The wire is then twisted 90° around the x-axis so that the loop lies in the yz-plane, with the current in the loop now flowing clockwise when viewed from the positive x-axis. Determine the magnitude and direction of the magnetic field at the sensor’s position.



