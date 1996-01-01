Heat Engines and the Second Law of Thermodynamics Practice Problems
A freezer operating on the basis of the Carnot cycle has a constant temperature of 255 K. In each cycle, the freezer engine discards 600 J of heat in the kitchen. The kitchen has a temperature of 300 K. The freezer completes 220 cycles per minute. What is the power (P) required to maintain a constant temperature in the freezer?
During an experiment conducted in a lab at 25°C, a student measured that a Carnot refrigerator withdraws 500 J of heat from the refrigerated space maintained at -5°C. How many joules of heat are delivered to the lab?
Consider a Carnot refrigerator that is used to maintain water cold at 5° C by rejecting heat to the atmosphere at 30 °C. In each cycle, 700 J of heat is delivered to the high-temperature reservoir. What is the coefficient of performance (K) of this refrigerator?
A gasoline engine is installed in a car to convert chemical energy into mechanical work. It operates by repeating a cycle of four stages. At each cycle, it releases 3500 J of heat while generating 1700 J of mechanical work. Determine how much heat (QH) should be provided to the engine at each cycle.