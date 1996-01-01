Learn the toughest concepts covered in Physics with step-by-step video tutorials and practice problems by world-class tutors
A shuffleboard disk is accelerated at a constant rate from rest to 6.0 m/s over a 1.8 m distance by a player
using a cue. At this point the disk loses contact with the cue and slows at a constant rate of 2.5 m/s2 until it stops. (a) How much time elapses from when the disk begins to accelerate until it stops? (b) What total distance does the disk travel?
A rock is thrown vertically upward with a speed of 27.0 m/s from the roof of a 31.0-m-tall building. The rock doesn't hit the building on its way back down and lands in the street below. (a) What is the speed of the rock just before it hits the street? (b) How much time elapses from when the rock is thrown until it hits the street?
A police car at rest is passed by a speeder traveling at a constant 36 m/s. The police officer takes off in hot
pursuit, accelerating at a constant 2.00 m/s2. (a) How long does it take for the police officer to overtake the speeder? (b) Calculate the speed of the police car at the overtaking point.