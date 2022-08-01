Nucleic Acids
Nucleotides
Nucleic Acids Example 1
Which of the following descriptions best fits the class of molecules known as nucleotides?
a) A nitrogenous base & a phosphate group.
b) A nitrogenous base & a sugar.
c) A nitrogenous base, phosphate group & a sugar.
d) A nitrogenous base, a carbohydrate, & a sugar.
5 Nitrogenous Bases
Nucleic Acids Example 2
The four nitrogenous bases commonly found if DNA are:
a) Adenine, thymine, cytosine, uracil
b) Uracil, adenine, cytosine, guanine.
c) Uracil, cytosine, guanine, thymine.
d) Adenine, thymine, cytosine, guanine.
e) None are correct.
Formation & Breakdown of Nucleic Acids
DNA vs. RNA
Which of the following statements about DNA structure is true?
a) The nucleic acid strands in a DNA molecule are oriented antiparallel to each other.
b) Nucleic acids are formed through phosphodiester bonds that link complementary nucleobases together.
c) Hydrogen bonds formed between the sugar-phosphate backbones of the two DNA chains stabilize the structure.
d) The pentose sugar in DNA is ribose (containing two hydroxyl groups).
