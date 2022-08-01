Organic Chemistry

Here's your RNs naming cheat sheet. Remember, there are four main rules to be able to figure out the configuration or R and s of any molecule. Let's go ahead and use these examples to apply these four rules. The first rule is that when you assign priorities one through four on the Cairo Center by Atomic Mass. So what we would do is we would look at the atomic mass of each Adam. It's around the Carl Center and try to figure out which ones heaviest that would get one. What we see is that for both of these, hydrogen is gonna lose and it's going to get four. But for the other ones, all I have is carbons, carbon, carbon and carbon. So I have a three way tie, so I can't use the atomic mass rule for this. Adam, let's go next. So it says double bonds count twice. Triple bonds count three times. So what I would do is in this case, this is what's gonna break my tie. This is a single carbon. This gets counted as two carbons and this gets counted as three carbons in my prioritization. This would now get three to and one. And the same thing would apply to this one over here. Okay, If there is a tie still then compare the next set of adjacent Adams. I don't need to do that because I don't have a tie anymore. But if I still had any ties, they don't have to go to the next set of atoms and then compare those in a playoff system. Rule two, if four is on the dash, number four's on the dash. Then just simply trace path from 1 to 2 to three and you're done. You can name your R and s. So are any of these already in the configuration of having four in the back or in the dash? Yes, this one right here. So that means I can already go ahead and go from 1 to 2 from 2 to 3. And from 3 to 1, you always ignore four. And since it's counter clockwise, that means this is gonna be an s. Great. So what about if you're four is not on the dash, which is actually most of the time? Notice that for this molecule four is on the wedge, not on the dash. We're gonna have to swap whatever's on the dash with four. So and by the way, not all professors do it this way. But this is the way that I do it. And it's helped thousands of students all over the country. So I would recommend, um, just sticking a one method and then just going with it. I like my method, but if you have a different way of do it, that's fine. So what I would do is I would switch the four with the dash. So my dash is three and my four is always gonna be four. I'm going to replace that with now a four here and a three here. You don't always You would not always replace four and three. I just happened to be replacing three in this case because that's the one on the dash. Great. Now I can trace my path from 1 to 2 from two toe from 2 to 3 from three toe one. I ignore four, and it looks like an s. But because I start off with an S, I need to change it to a are. So this is an r. Okay, so now we just found our configurations for these two molecules using rules one through three on. I just want to remind you of the last rule, which is that if you have multiple configurations on the same molecule has multiple carol centers, then you should use locations and parentheses to describe them. In this case, you can only use as you only need to use our because there's only one Carol center. But if there's more, then you should include the location of where that Carol Center is, and you should put it all together in parentheses. All right, so that was your RNs naming summary. If you want more information on this topic, just click on the link below.

