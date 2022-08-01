so recall that resonance is the de localization of electrons within a molecule. And all that means is that these electrons can shift within a molecule, and the de localization of electrons creates an energy stabilizing effect that stabilizes a molecule. And so, if we take a look at our example below, what you'll notice is that we have a lone pair of electrons on this nitrogen that can be D localized. And then we have a pie bond or a double bond here on the Carbonnel group, which also has the ability for some electron de localization. And so what you'll see is that these arrows here recall represent the movement of two electrons. And so we have the lone pair going to this bond here, and we have the pie bond here or the double bond electron density shifting up onto the oxygen. And so that creates an oxygen. Um, Adam here, with a full negative charge, a nitrogen atom with a full positive charge and a this, uh, carbon and nitrogen bond here with a double bond character. And so recall that these transient states are not actually existing in a molecule. So there's never a moment where there's a full negative charge or for positive charge. And in fact, what, uh, hybrid between these two resident structures is more appropriate in the best representation, and that's shown below, so you can see here in this representation theocracy, Jin has a partial negative charge, which is different from a full negative charge. The nitrogen has a partial positive charge, and then we have a dotted line here from the oxygen to the nitrogen, showing that these bonds have double bond character to them. And so this is the best representation of the residence happening in this molecule, and this concludes our lesson on residents. And I'll link you guys to videos in the comments section if you guys need some more practice and I'll see you guys in our practice videos.

