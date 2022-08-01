Configurations & Conformations

now, we've already said that stereo chemistry refers to the three D spatial arrangement of an atom or molecule, but recall that stereo chemistry includes both a molecules configuration as well as possible confirmations. Now configurations are referring to a fixed three D arrangement or a somewhat permanent three D arrangement that can, on lee, be changed by breaking and reforming bonds. Whereas confirmations are potentially flexible, three D arrangements that are not permanent and can be changed without breaking or reforming bonds now also recall that a specific carbon atom within a molecule that has four distinct chemical groups bonded to it is called a Chire ality center. And you guys have learned in your previous courses that Kyra Ality centers can have upto one of two possible configurations and are configuration or an s configuration. And Cairo, the same Cairo molecule that has opposite Cairo Configurations are called an anti immerse and an anti immersed are non super imposible mirror images that could have different chemical properties. And so the classic example is our hands. So our hands are mirror images from one another, and when we try to superimpose them or overlap them, we realized that we cannot overlap them when they're facing in the same direction. Unless I were to take this thumb, rip it off and plug it in over here, which I'm not going to do. And so our hands air non super imposible mirror images and they are in the anti Immers. Now, down here in this example, we're going to do two things. First, we're going toe label the Cairo configurations of these molecules, and then we're going to analyze the ethane confirmations. And so in this video, I'm not gonna go over how to determine the configuration of a Cairo center. But that's something that you guys need to know. So if you don't remember how to do that, watch the videos that I'm going to link you guys to in the comments below. And so notice that these two molecules on Lee have one Cairo center shown by the highlighted carbons here, and the Cairo centers have opposite configurations. The one on the left has an R configuration, whereas the one on the right has an s configuration. And, uh, the are thalidomide here is used by doctors to treat morning sickness in pregnant woman, whereas if a doctor were to make a mistake and give a patient s thalidomide instead of Arthur Levitt letter meid. Then the baby could possibly have birth defects. And so you can see how even though these two molecules look very, very similar, they are completely different, and they can have different chemical properties that lead to different results. So the only way that you can change our toe s configurations is by breaking on reforming, uh, chemical bonds. Now, over here we have our ethane confirmations, and we're showing a specific type of molecular depiction known as a Newman projection. So recall that a Newman projection is like looking down the barrel off a molecule. And so if we have our ethane here with its hydrogen, it's almost as if we are looking right down the barrel of this molecule this way. And so notice that there are two possible confirmations. There's a staggered confirmation and an eclipse confirmation. The staggered confirmation notice that the hydrogen czar very spread apart from one another, whereas the clips confirmation the hydrogen on opposite carbons are essentially overlapping in space. And so this is why it's called an eclipsed confirmation. And so by, uh, you don't need to break a reform bonds to change from a staggered confirmation to an eclipse confirmation. And it is possible to convert between the two, even though the staggered confirmation is Mawr stable and mawr prevalent. And so this is a good summary of configurations and confirmations, and I'll see you guys in our next video when we talk about resonance.

Hide transcripts