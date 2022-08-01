So in this video, we're going to talk about our second primary factor that contributes to the activation energy barrier, and that is proper orientation of substrates. Now, in our last lesson video, we said that when enzymes air not present substrates in solution, require a collision in order to react. But not only do substrates in solution required collision in order to react, they also require collision in a proper orientation, and so that's very important to keep in mind. Now, properly oriented random collisions between substrates and solution can be a pretty rare event, and that can ultimately increase the energy of activation and slow down the entire chemical reaction. Now, this is exactly where enzymes come into play because enzymes can use their binding energy toe, properly, orient the functional groups of substrates and increase the chances for a reaction to take place. And that will ultimately decrease the energy of activation and speed up the entire chemical reaction. So let's take a look at our example down below just to get a visual on how enzymes properly orient their substrates. Now, over here on the left side of our image in this blue box, we have a scenario where there is no enzyme that's present. And so in this scenario, notice that there is an improper orientation of the random collision. And so notice that substrate A has its functional group pointing in a downwards direction and substrate B has its functional group pointing in a backwards direction. And so even though these two substrates they're random motion, allows them to collide with one another, they do not have the proper orientation of the collision. And so the functional groups, because they're not properly oriented, they will not react, So there will be no reaction. Now, over here on the right, we have a scenario where there is an enzyme that's present and again the enzyme is the red structure. And so you can see that with the enzyme, there is proper orientation of the substrates in the enzyme substrate complex. And so notice that the functional groups are now in proper position to be able to react with one another. And so the functional groups are going to actually react. And so now we can see how enzymes are able to properly orient their substrates in order to decrease the energy of activation and speed up chemical reactions. So in our next lesson video, we're going to talk about the third factor that contributes to the activation energy barrier. And so I'll see you guys in that video.

