in this video, we're going to talk about our fourth and final factor that contributes to the activation energy barrier, and that is salvation or solvent interactions. And of course, in biological systems, the solvent is water. And so the salvation or the hydration shells that surround substrates in aqueous solutions can actually interfere with substrate reactions. And, of course, this interference is going to increase the energy of activation, which will ultimately slow down the chemical reaction. And, of course, this is where enzymes come into play again, because enzymes are capable of removing the potentially interfering hydration shells and replacing the hydration shell interactions with enzyme substrate, interactions that decrease the energy of activation and speed up the chemical reaction and so down below, in our example, weaken better visualize how enzymes dissolve eight substrates and so on the left hand side of our image in the light blue box. We have a scenario where there is no enzyme present and notice that even though the substrates are properly oriented and they are randomly moving towards each other, that the hydration shells that surround the substrates are capable of acting as blockers and essentially interfere with the reaction And so the interference of the reaction is gonna lead to, ah, high energy of activation, which is going to slow down the chemical reaction. And so over here, on the right, in the image with the whole yellow background. This is a scenario where an enzyme is present. And of course, the enzyme is this red structure here, and we can see that the hydration shells are actually removed in the enzyme substrate complex, and now the hydration shells cannot interfere with the reaction. And so that leads to a lower energy of activation which will speed up the chemical reaction. And so what you'll notice is that even though the enzyme is lowering the entropy of the system with local entropy of the substrates, the universal entropy is still increasing because these water molecules that break free from the hydration shell are going thio increase the universal entropy. It's similar to the way that we saw it happen in the hydrophobic effect in our previous lesson videos. And so essentially, what we can see here is that enzymes are capable of decrease in the energy of activation simply by diesel vetting substrates and removing the hydration shells and so that concludes this lesson here, and we'll be able to get some practice utilizing these concepts in our next video, so I'll see you guys there.

