So in our last lesson video, we said that there are four factors that primarily contribute to the activation energy barrier. And in this video, we're going to focus on our first factor, which has to do with entropy and enzymes are able to reduce the entropy and the random motion of their substrates. And so here's the set up for how this works when there's no enzyme that's present molecules and solution required collisions in order for the reactions to take place. But the problem is, is that molecules and solution also have lots of random motion. And so this rand emotion leads to a high amount of local entropy in the system. Now, what we mean by random Motion is that these substrates are moving in random directions, and the chances that they're gonna be moving in a direction that allows for a collision to take place is much lower. And so the mawr random motion that there is the lower. The likelihood is that the substrates are actually going to collide and the lower the likelihood is of the reaction taking place, and that will ultimately increase the energy of activation and slow down the entire reaction now, guys. This is exactly where enzymes come into play because enzymes air able to decrease the local entropy of the substrates in the reaction system by restricting the random motion of the substrates and bringing them closer together. And this will ultimately lead to the increased likelihood of the substrates reacting, which will decrease the energy of activation and speed up the entire chemical reaction. So let's take a look at our example down below to get a better visual of how enzymes reduce entropy and so notice on the left. Over here in this blue box, we have a scenario where there's no enzyme that's present, and in this scenario, notice that our substrates are are moving and random direction. So we have random motion of the substrates in solution and noticed that substrate A is moving in a random direction toward the left and substrate. B is moving in a random direction towards the bottom right, and so remember that these substrates need to be moving towards each other for a collision to take place in order for the reaction to occur. And so when there's lots of random motion, the chances of the reaction occurring decreases And so what we're saying is that there's, ah higher randomness in this scenario, and this higher randomness leads to, ah, higher energy of activation and that will ultimately slow down the reaction. Now, over here on the right, we have a scenario where there is an enzyme present and the enzyme is this red structure that we see here and so we can see that the substrates in this scenario are restricted. And so the restricted motion of the substrates in the enzyme substrate complex will ultimately lower the randomness of the substrates which will lower the energy of activation and speed up the entire chemical reaction. Now, some of you guys might be thinking, Wait a second, Jason, Didn't you say way back in our previous lessons that processes should increase universal entropy? So how is it that enzymes can get away with reducing entropy? Well, that's a great thought. And so essentially, the process is very similar to the hydrophobic effect, and so you can see that the molecules and solution are interacting with the solvent. And so there's ah, hydration shell around these solvent molecules. And so notice that when the enzyme substrate complex forms the hydration shell is removed, and so the water molecules that are removed in the hydration shell are able. Thio increase the universal entropy, even though the enzyme is decreasing the entropy of the local substrates. And so that's a great thought. And, uh, that essentially wraps up our lesson on how enzymes are able to reduce entropy and random motion in order to decrease the energy of activation and speed up chemical reactions. And so, in our next lesson video, we'll talk about the second factor that contributes to the activation energy barrier. So I'll see you guys in that video.

