in this video, we're going to talk about the third primary factor that contributes to the activation energy barrier, and that is the distortion of a substrate. Now. Many reactions require the distortion of a substrate into an unstable high energy transition state, and these distortions lead to an increased energy of activation, which ultimately slows down the entire chemical reaction. And again, this is exactly where enzymes come into play, because through the induced fit model, enzymes are able toe form interactions with the transition state throughout the reaction and the released binding energy can be used to stabilize distortions in the transition state and decrease the energy of activation, allowing for the entire reaction to occur faster. Now down below. In our example, images weaken better visualize how enzymes can stabilize transition state distortions. And so, over here on the far left in this blue box, we have a scenario where there is no enzyme present and notice that our substrate here requires distortion in order for the reaction to take place. And in this reaction, the amino group over here is going to interact with the car boxer group. But as it is right now, they are so far apart away from each other that they cannot interact. And so the Onley way that they could get close enough to each other is if our substrate here becomes distorted and takes on a high energy, unstable transition state where it bends in such a way where the amino group can be in close proximity to the car boxing group. But again, this is going to lead to a high energy of activation, and that's going to slow down the entire chemical reaction. Now the remaining of these boxes over here with the yellow background are scenarios where an enzyme is present. And of course, the enzyme is the red structures that are being shown now. When the enzymes first introduced, we know that the enzyme substrate complex is going to form, and from our previous lessons on the induced fit model, we know that the active site of the enzyme is not going to be perfectly shaped for the substrate, and instead, the active site of the enzyme is better suited for the transition state because we want to stabilize the transition state, and so over here we can see that the enzyme induced fit model allows for the enzyme to change confirmations, and it also allows for the substrate to change confirmations into the transition state. And the enzyme induced fit model actually stabilizes the distorted nous and the distortions in the transition state. So you can see we have this really distorted transition state here where the amino group is close to the car Boxer group. But our bar is being bent in a way that it creates an unstable high energy molecule. But our enzyme through these non co violent bonds that form is able to stabilize this transition state and that lowers the energy of activation and allows for the reaction to proceed faster and so that allows for the products to be released at a faster rate. And so you can see that a new bond was able to form between the amino and car boxer group over here, and we were able to split our substrate bar and half here, uh, toe break it open, and we were also able to release water. And so you can see here how enzymes are indeed able to stabilize transition states distortions in order to decrease the energy of activation and allow the reaction to occur faster. And really, this is one of the major ways that enzymes influence. The energy of activation is by stabilizing the distortions of a substrate. And so, in our next lesson video, we'll talk about the fourth and final primary factor that contributes to the activation energy barrier. So I'll see you guys in that video.

