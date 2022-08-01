Motor Proteins

in this video, we're going to talk more about the motor protein Miocene. So myson is specifically a motor protein that is going to move along. Thin acting micro filaments. And so myson is responsible for transporting molecular cargo, such as vesicles that might contain proteins or lipids or other macro molecules on its responsible for transporting this molecular cargo along the thin acting micro filaments. But the Miocene protein, as we'll see later in our course, is also involved in muscle contractions. And so later, when we talk mawr details about muscle contractions, we are going to see this Meyssan motor protein again. And so notice down below. On the left hand side, we're showing you a single Miocene molecule and noticed that at the tips here we have these pinkish structures that are referred to as the Miocene heads. And then this rest of the chain right here is referred to as the Mayas and tails. And so it's important to note is that many miles and molecules can actually aggregate together to form thick filaments. And so what you can see here this era represents protein aggregation, where we can take multiple mice and molecules and organize them in this fashion right here to create the thick mice and film it. And so this entire structure that we see here is referred to as thick mice and film it. And again we are going to see thick mice and film it again later in our course when we talk about muscle contraction. So be sure to remember the structure of the mice and motor protein. And so this concludes our introduction to the mice and motor protein and and our next lesson video will be able to talk about Kennison, so I'll see you guys in that video.

