in this video, we're going to begin our discussion on motor proteins so motor proteins actually create movement using the sido skeleton. And so before we talk any more details about motor proteins, let's first do a quick recap on the side of skeleton. So recall from way back in our previous lesson videos that the sido skeleton consists of micro filaments, intermediate filaments and micro tubules, and so down below in the depiction of ourselves here you can see we've got the cell membrane and inside of ourselves you can see a lot of different structures, including the different structures of the site of skeleton. So you can see that we have micro filaments. We've got intermediate filaments and we've got micro tubules all within ourself. And really, what the's sido skeleton components function to do is, uh, they function to provide cell shape so you can see that here you can see the distribution of the site a skeleton in ourselves so they do provide cell shape. They also help to provide movement of cells, and they can also provide transportation of molecules within the cell. And they could be involved in signaling as well because they can respond to external molecules, and that can cause, uh, the site of skeleton to shift inside. And so this is going to be important. Thio. Remember the different components of sight of skeletons because different motor proteins will interact with different parts of the site of skeleton. And so, in our next lesson video, we'll be able to talk Maura about these motor proteins, so I'll see you guys in that video.

Hide transcripts