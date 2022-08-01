So now that we've briefly covered the site of skeleton, we can focus more on motor proteins, and so motor proteins are going to be proteins themselves that use energy in the form of ATP. And they use the site a skeleton as tracks in order to create molecular movement. Now this molecular movement is responsible for muscle contractions, which we'll talk a lot more about later in our course. They're also responsible for movements of individual cells through their environments. And they're responsible for intracellular movement as well, in terms of transportation of molecules and organelles within the cell, and will also be able to talk more about this idea as we move forward in our courts. Now, there are actually many different types of motor protein, so we can't cover them all in this course. But some of them or well characterized motor proteins that your professors might expect you guys to know our Miocene, Kennison and dining. And so we've got the structures of these three motor proteins down below, so the first one right here is Mirelson. The next one that we have here is Kinison, and then last but not least over here on the far right. We have dining. And so, as we move forward in our course, will be able to talk Maura about each of these three different motor proteins. But I can tell you now that these three motor proteins are gonna interact with different components of the site. Oh, skeleton myson is gonna interact with micro filaments, whereas Kennison and dining are gonna interact with micro tubules. And again we'll be able to talk more about that as we move forward in our course, starting with my Yasin. So I'll see you guys in our next video.

