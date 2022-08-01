Motor Proteins

in this video, we're going to talk about the motor protein Kennison, which interacts with micro tubules. And so it's important to know that micro tubules sub units will actually assembled to make a polarized molecule with opposite Lee charged ends. And so if we take a look down below at our image, this micro tubules right here that we see is a polarized molecule with opposite Lee charged ends. You can see that on the left hand side, it has the negatively charged end. And on the right hand side, it has a positively charged end. And so Kennison is going to be a motor protein that specifically moves towards the positively charged end of the micro tubules so it can transport and pull molecular cargo such as vesicles or chromosomes along the micro tubules pulling the micro tubules cargo, the molecular cargo towards the positively charged end of the micro tubules. Now as well see down below. In our image, the Kennison heads are going to bind to the micro tube you'll whereas its light chains are gonna bind to the molecular cargo and so down below in our image, you can see that this is the Kennison motor protein and notice that three kidneys in hands which air down below here are attached directly to the micro tubules, as we mentioned up above and notice that the light chains which are pretty much right here the Keynesian light chains are attached to the molecular cargo, which is this vesicles up here. And so the Nissan Motor Protein is capable of pulling the vesicles or the molecular cargo towards the positively charged end of the micro tubules. So you can see that this arrow here represents the direction of movement towards the positively charged and and also noticed that the motor protein utilizes energy in the form of ATP in order to transport the molecular cargo. Now, if you haven't YouTube Kennison, then it's definitely something that you want to do because it's remarkable to see these depictions of the Kennison heads walking along the micro tubules. So for sure, if you've never googled Kennison or YouTube Kennison, make sure to YouTube Kennison so that you could get a better understanding of its movement along the micro tubules. Now, one thing that helps me memorize the direction of Keynesians movement, which is towards the positively charged end of the micro tubules is to note that, uh, Ken, which is found in the word Kinison eyes. Ah, word that means family and so up above You can see that there's this nice looking family here that are all happy, and that is just something very positive. And so Ken, which is family, is very positive. And that reminds me that Kennison moves towards the positively charged end of the micro to viel. And so this concludes our lesson on keynesians, uh, movement towards the positively charged and of the micro to Bill. And in our next lesson, video will be able to talk about, uh, dining and its interactions with the micro tubules. So I'll see you guys in that video.

