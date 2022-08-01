in this video, we're going to talk about the functions of ECUs, annoys and so Ecos annoys actually have a wide variety of functions. And so they have so many different functions that we're not gonna be able to talk about all of their different functions. But one thing to note about ecos noises that they usually act as special types of hormones. Now, I'm sure all of you have probably heard of the word hormones before. But what exactly are hormones? Well, hormones are really just defined as bio signaling molecules, so they allow cells to communicate with each other and to affect each other. And so hormones. More specifically, these are bio signaling molecules that are gonna be released by a cell or gland and can actually travel in effect, distant cells in a completely different area of the body. Now again, Ecos noise act as special types of hormones and so really ecos noise air going to function as what are known as Pere Quran hormones. And so, really, this peregrine here is just hinting at the fact that they still act as signaling molecules. But they do not travel in effect, distant cells and other areas Instead, peregrine hormones act on Lee on nearby cells in the vicinity of its synthesis. And so this allows Ecos annoys to act or function at very, very low concentrations. You don't need a lot of Thea Costa noise in order to get a function, and these echoes noise. They actually tend to decompose within just a few seconds or minutes. And really, that's what limits their travel and allows them to function as peregrine hormones. Now again moving forward in our course, we're going to talk about the three different types of ecos annoys, starting with the prostaglandin, so I'll see you guys in that video.

