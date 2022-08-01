Eicosanoids

in this video, we're going to talk about our first class of the coast noise, which are the prostaglandins. And so prostaglandins are commonly abbreviated as just p. G. And really, the reason that they're called prostaglandins is because when they were first discovered, they were isolated from the prostate gland. But it turns out that they're actually way more prevalent and other tissues other than the prostate gland. Now, these prostaglandins, really they're just echoes annoyed that contain a five carbon ring or a cyclo panting ring. And because again, prostaglandins are ecos annoys and ECOSOC means 20. That means that they're still going to be derived from C 20 poly unsaturated fatty acids like a rack Adan ic acid. And so you can see here in our image that our academic acid is the precursor molecule for prostaglandin such as prostaglandin e two here whose structure we're showing you here and again. Prostaglandins contained five carbon cyclo plantain rings. And so you can see the cyclo Penton ring right here. And so really, you could think the p here in prostaglandin is for the peon cyclo plantain ring. And so hopefully that will help you guys remember that prostaglandins. Ari Kas annoys with ah cyclo plantain ring. Now, in terms of the functions of prostaglandins, they actually have many, many, many different types of functions. So we're not gonna be able to get into all of the different functions of prostate gland. It's. But some of their primary functions include regulating pain, fever and inflammation, as well as affecting blood flow and smooth muscle contractions. And so, just as a reminder of their role in regulating pain, fever and inflammation. We have an image here of this kid who's got a thermometer in his mouth, and he's trying to regulate his pain, fever and inflammation. And so this here concludes our introduction to prostaglandins, and our next lesson video will be able to talk about our second type of ecos annoyed, which are the thrombosis sing. So I'll see you guys there

Hide transcripts