Eicosanoids

in this video, we're going to begin our introduction to Ecos Annoys now before we get started. Let's take a look at our lipid map here to make sure we're all on the same page. And of course, we know that we're currently exploring the fatty acid based lipids. And already in our previous lesson videos, we've explored the glycerol lipids, the swing go lipids and waxes. And so now we're introducing ecos annoyed another type of fatty acid based Lippett. And so these ecos annoys are really just fatty acid base lipids that are derived from C poly unsaturated fatty acids, or unsaturated fatty acids that have multiple double bonds and a total 20 carbons like a rack. Adan ic acid, for instance. Who's shorthand name we're providing here, and so many of these e coast noise are derived specifically from this Iraq Adan IQ Asset. Now the name ecos noise is actually derived from the Greek word e cosi, which means 20 and so this speaks to the C 20 poly unsaturated fatty acids. Now there are really three main classes of ecos noise that we're going to talk about moving forward and these are the prostaglandins Throwem, boxing's and Leuco trying things. And so moving forward, we'll talk about each of these three different types of ecos noise and their own separate videos. But if we take a look down below at our image notice, we're showing you the structure off a racket Danek acid, which you'll notice, is a C 20 poly unsaturated fatty acid. It's a fatty acid because it has a car box, cilic acid and a long chain hydrocarbon, and there are exactly 20 carbon atoms. And it is definitely poly unsaturated because there are multiple double bonds and our academic acid again is going to be the precursor to all of these other ecos annoyed that we see down below the prostaglandins throughout boxing's and the Leuco trying again, which are all ecos noise. And so, in our next lesson, video will be able to talk about the general function of these ecos noise, and then we'll talk about each of these three individually in their own separate videos. So I'll see you guys in our next video

