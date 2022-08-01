Eicosanoids

in this video, we're going to talk about our second class of ECUs. Annoyed, which are the throng boxing's now thrombosis sings are again a specific class of ecos annoys that have, instead of a five member ID ring like prostaglandins, they actually have a six member ID ring with an ether group. And again because the round boxing's are ecos annoyed and e cosi means 20 these air derived from C polyunsaturated fatty acids, such as a racket Danek acid. And so our academic acid is the precursor to throw on boxing, such as through Unboxing a two over here and notice that the throne boxing's do have six member ID rings just like this one right here. And the six member ID rings also have ether groups like this blue one that we see right here now, one way that helps me remember that throughout boxing's have six member ID rings is that I think about a box that has a hexagon shape or six sides, and so, by thinking about the box, it helps me remember that this is going to be a six member ring or include a six member drink. Now, the reason that they're on boxing's are called Ron Boxing's is because they're actually produced by platelet cells, otherwise known as thrombosis sites and so thrombosis ites or platelets. They play a big role in the formation of blood clots, and that's because the throne boxing's that they produce will help to initiate a blood clot formations and through on boxing's are also important for reducing blood flow to the clock. And so, if you ever get injured and get a cut, it's important for your blood to be able to create a clot to make sure that you do not lose too much blood. And again, the throne. Boxing's are very important in this process. And so this here concludes our introduction to throw on boxing's. And in our next video we'll be able to talk about the third class of ecos noise, which are the Leuco trying. So I'll see you guys there

Hide transcripts