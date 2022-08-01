Alright. So here in this video, we're going to introduce Insulin's three primary biological effects. And so, after eating a large meal like this guy down below right here, insulin can actually be secreted into our blood and signal many different effects throughout our bodies. And so we're not going to talk about all of the different possible effects that insulin can have. But moving forward in our clutch prep biochemistry course, we are going to talk about how insulin generates really three primary biological effects, and so notice down below. In our table, we have each of these three primary biological effects listed. And so as we move forward in our course, we'll talk about each of these three primary biological effects that insulin has inm or detail. Now, the first primary biological effect the insulin has is that it decreases blood glucose concentration, essentially decreasing the concentration of glucose in our blood after eating a large meal where the glucose concentration in our blood would be really, really high. And so really, this first effect here is probably the most well known effect that insulin has, and again we'll get to talk more about this effect moving forward in our course, and more specifically, we'll talk about the insulin RTK pathway that actually leads to this decrease blood glucose concentration. Now, the second primary biological effect that insulin has is that it can actually stimulate cell growth by regulating gene expression within the nucleus of a cell and again moving forward. In our course. We'll talk Maura about this particular primary biological effect, and we'll also talk about a different insulin rtk signaling pathway that leads to this, uh, stimulation of cell growth by regulating gene expression. Now, the third primary biological effect that insulin has is that it increases the synthesis of very specific lipids. And later in our course, when we talk about the bio synthesis and metabolism of lipids will revisit this particular primary biological effect then. But for now, this here concludes our introduction to Insulin's three primary biological effects. And again, as we move forward in our course, we'll talk more about each of these three. So I'll see you guys in our next video

Hide transcripts