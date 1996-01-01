So recall from our previous lesson videos that insulin's third primary biological effect is that insulin increases lipid synthesis. And so insulin actually has a large effect on lipid synthesis. And in this video we're pretty much going to leave it at that. And that's because later in our course, in a completely different chapter, we're going to talk a lot more details about how insulin increases lipid synthesis. But for now, if we take a look at our image notice on the left hand side, we have this character who seems pretty healthy and uh pretty fit and he's eating this meal here. And of course, we know that eating a meal is going to lead to the increase in insulin. And of course here what we're saying is that insulin has a large effect on lipid synthesis and it will increase lipid synthesis. And so over here, what you can see is that lipid synthesis has been increased and our character seems much more lipid packed. Uh but again, this is really where we're going to leave it at. And later in our course, we'll get to talk more details about this idea right here. And so I'll see you all in our next video

