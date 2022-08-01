in this video, we're going to talk a little bit about insulin. Second, primary biological effect, which is that insulin stimulates cell growth now, when the concentration of insulin is high. In some cases, insulin can also act as a growth factor. Now a growth factor is defined as a biological substance that stimulates cell growth, healing and or differentiation. Now what's really important to note here is that when insulin is acting as a growth hormone or growth factor, it's actually going to use a completely different bio signaling pathway than when insulin lowers blood glucose concentration. And so later, in our course, we're going to talk about two different bio signaling pathways that insulin is involved with. One of those bio signaling pathways will lead to decreased blood glucose concentration, and the other insulin pathway is going to lead to insulin stimulating cell growth, acting as a growth hormone. And so that's important to keep in mind as we move along in our course now down below. Here, in our example, notice that we're showing you how insulin can act as a growth factor to stimulate cell growth, and so notice over here on the left hand side, we have this cell and this Ellis accreting insulin, which we're showing like this, and in some cases insulin can act as a growth factor. And so it will bind to the insulin receptor, which we know is going to be a receptor tyrosine, kindness and rtk. And we'll talk more about that as we move along in our course. But it's going to, of course, induce signal transaction allowing for bio signaling, causing cell division essentially causing for a cell to multiply and divide. And so again, as we move forward in our course, will be able to talk about the exact, uh, insulin bio signaling pathway that allows it to stimulate cell growth. But for now, this here concludes our introduction to how insulin stimulates cell growth, and I'll see you guys in our next video.

