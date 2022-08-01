in this video, we're going to talk more details about insulin's first primary biological effect, which is that insulin decreases blood glucose concentration. And so, after eating a high glucose meal, of course, the glucose concentration in our bloods is going to be pretty high, since again, we just ate a high glucose meal. And so insulin's primary job or primary function again after eating a high glucose meal is to help decrease that glucose concentration in the blood, which again is really high immediately after eating a high glucose meal. And so insulin can actually help to decrease glucose concentration in the blood in the following two ways that we have listed down below number one and two. And so, the very first way that insulin can help to decrease glucose concentration in the blood is, uh, that insulin will actually increase the expression of a glucose transporter called glute four and glue fours. Job is to import blood glucose into cells. And, of course, if you're importing blood glucose, then you're going to decrease the concentration of glucose in the blood. And so this is the first way again that insulin can help to decrease glucose concentration in the blood, and we'll be able to see this example down below in our image. Now, the second way that insulin can help to decrease blood glucose concentration is that insulin will actually indirectly affect CIDA Solich enzyme activity via bio signaling pathways. More specifically, rtk or receptor tyrosine chi nese bio signaling pathways. And it will affect the site of Solich enzyme activity in such a way that it will help to convert free glucose free glucose within the cell, uh, into glycogen. And so, of course, if we're converting free glucose into glycogen, then that's going to be decreasing the free glucose concentration inside of the cell and decreasing the free glucose concentration inside of the cell is really what's going to facilitate the diffusion of blood glucose into cells. And again, when blood glucose diffuses into cells, that is going to again decrease glucose concentration in the blood, which is again exactly what we say insolence Affect is all about decreasing blood glucose concentration. And so if we take a look at our image down below right here will be able to visualize what we've been talking about up above. And so notice over here on the left. What we have is a cell, and this is the cells plasma membrane. But within the cell, notice that we have these vesicles and these vesicles contain the glute four glucose transporter. But notice that when the glute four eyes in the vesicles like this, it's not actually being expressed. Its not able to do its job of bringing glucose into the cell, because again, the glucose transporters are in vesicles and they need to be in the membrane in order to allow glucose to come into the cell and then also notice. Over here on the left hand side, we have a relatively high glucose concentration inside of the cell. Now, of course, after eating a high glucose meal like this kid right here, who's eating this cookie here, packed with sugars, we know that the, uh, insulin is going to increase in our Bloods, and so there's going to be an increase in insulin after you eat a high glucose meal, and insulin is going to signal for these two events to take place. The first event is that it's going to signal for the increase in glute for expression and again, the second event is that it's going to, uh, signal for an increase in glycogen synthesis converting free glucose into glycogen. And so over here, on the right hand side, which will notice over here on the right hand side is that the plasma membrane over here is now, uh, expressing the glute for transporter. And so these vesicles that we're over here have fused with the plasma membrane so that they can express these again these glucose glute for transporters. And so this corresponds with the increase in glute for expression and then also noticed that over here on the right hand side that the glucose that glycogen synthesis has been increased. And so now we have a relatively low glucose concentration inside of the cell because glycogen synthesis is being increased. So you can see our glycogen structure over here. And so when we have a low glucose concentration inside of the cell on, of course, after eating the high glucose meal in our blood and notice up, here is our bloodstream. We know that there's gonna be a high glucose concentration after eating ah, high glucose meal like a cookie. And so when we have a low glucose concentration inside of the cell and a high glucose concentration in our bloodstream That's going to allow for glucose to defuse down its concentration Radiant. But it can only get through the membrane through the glute for transporter here. And so you can see here that we're showing the high glucose concentration in the blood on the glucose is able to diffuse through the glue for transporter into the cell where there's a relatively low glucose concentration. Since again, uh, glycogen synthesis is being increased. And so ultimately, these two events right here, you can see work together, toe help decrease the blood glucose concentration or the glucose concentration in the blood. And really, this is what we said the main effect of insulin waas that insulin is going to decrease blood glucose concentration again, as we indicated right here. And so this year really concludes our introduction to how insulin decreases blood glucose concentration. And later in our course, we're going to talk about the exact rtk signaling pathway that insulin is involved with, uh, to help elicit these two effects the increase in glucose transporter glue for expression and also the increase in glycogen synthesis converting free glucose to glycogen. And so I'll see you guys in our next video where we could get some practice with these concepts

Hide transcripts