Allosteric Enzyme Conformations

in this video, we're going to talk about how Alice Terek enzyme confirmations essentially the T in the our state confirmations allows for cooperative kinetics. And so recall from our previous lesson videos that Alice Derek Enzymes display sigmoid all kinetics, which means that on an enzyme kinetics plot, they display an s shaped curve just like the enzyme kinetics plot down below showing the S shaped curve right here in blue. And so what we haven't yet mentioned is that the sigmoid it'll kinetics that's displayed by Alice Derek Enzymes actually suggests that substrate binding to the Alice Derek Enzyme is a cooperative process. Now it turns out that there's actually multiple types of cooperative ity. There's negative cooperative ity and positive cooperative ity. Now, later, in our course, we'll talk about negative cooperative ity. But it turns out that the sigmoid all kinetics displayed by Alice Derek Enzymes actually suggests positive cooperative ity and so positive cooperative ity. It's just this idea that binding of one substrate molecule to the Alice Derek enzyme actually ends up making it a lot easier for other substrate molecules to bind to the Alice Terek enzyme. But how exactly does cooperative substrate binding work. How is it that the binding of one substrate molecule could make it a lot easier for other substrate molecules to bind? Well, in order to understand that, we need to recall from our previous lesson videos that when there is no substrate concentration essentially at very, very low substrate concentrations the equilibrium between the t state which notice? Over here we have the T state of our Alistair Genzyme. So this equilibrium between the T state and the free our state over here. So this equilibrium at very, very low substrate concentrations favors the T state, as we already discussed in our previous lesson videos. However, it's important to note that increasing the substrate concentration from low substrate concentrations toe higher substrate concentrations will actually disrupt this equilibrium between the T state and the free our state Essentially this equilibrium right here and so ultimately what we'll see is that substrate binding to the free our state will produce substrate bound our state. So notice here we have the free our state that does not have any substrate bound bound to it on dso When we start to increase the substrate concentration, the substrate is more likely to bind to the free our state. And when it binds to the free our state it forms the substrate bound our state down below. Now, of course, substrate binding to the free. Our state does produce the substrate bound our state. But it also consequently decreases the concentration of free our state. And so if the concentration of free our state is being decreased, going down to form substrate bound our state, then that means that this equilibrium right here is going to shift to the right to compensate for this decrease on that is explained by less shot liaise principle. And so again, lowering the concentration of free. Our state right here is going to cause the reaction to shift to the right here towards production of the free our state. And so you can see that the binding of a substrate molecule to the free our state is going to decrease the concentration of our state and cause other proteins and the T state to shift into the our state. So essentially, the binding of a substrate molecule makes it easier for these enzymes to shift into the our state and bind substrate molecules as well. And That is exactly what explains positive cooperative ity. Binding of one substrate molecule makes it easier for other substrate molecules to bind to the enzymes. And so notice over here in this enzyme kinetics plot on the right again, we have the sigmoid all kinetics of our Alice Terek enzyme and notice that the E s concentration here the enzyme substrate complex concentration eyes, actually representative of the substrate bound our state right here. And so notice that when we have very, very low substrate concentrations, the concentration of the substrate bound our state is really, really low and much, much less than the total enzyme concentration represented by the concentration of E. T here. Now, as we start to increase the substrate concentration towards the right notice that the initial reaction velocity begins to increase, the initial reaction velocity here begins to increase. And at this point right here noticed that the concentration of enzyme substrate complex, which is again, uh, the concentration of substrate bound our state is actually increasing. And now, at this point, it's equal to half of the total enzyme concentration. Instead of being much, much less than the total enzyme concentration and then of course that we continue to increase the substrate concentration even further to the right. Uh, then the initial reaction velocity starts to approach the maximum reaction velocity V max and at saturating substrate concentrations the concentration of enzyme substrate complex, which is again the substrate bound. Our state is going to equal the total enzyme concentration, which means that all of the enzyme will be bound to substrate in this form. And again, that's going to allow the reaction to proceed at its ah, near its maximum velocity v max. And so this here is our introduction toe. How Alice Terek enzyme confirmations tion are confirmations allow for cooperative kinetics. But later, in our course again, we're going to talk mawr even more details about cooperative kinetics, specifically negative and positive cooperative ity. And again, this is just our introduction. So as we move forward in our course, we're going to continue to learn Mawr and Mawr about our Alistair enzyme. So I'll see you guys in our next video

