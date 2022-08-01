Allosteric Enzyme Conformations

in this video, we're going to introduce the Alistair Constant l not. And so the ballast Eric Constant is represented with the variable l not. And really, all the Alice Derek Constant is is just a ratio. It's the ratio of the concentration of t states over the concentration of free our states essentially the ratio of the concentration of tea over the concentration of our but specifically when there is no substrate, that's present. And the reason for that is because it turns out that this ratio of the T states over the our states can actually change when we change the concentration of substrate. But we'll talk more about that idea later in our course. For now, all I want you guys to know is that the Alice Derek Constant l not is just this ratio of tea over our when there is no substrate present. And so, under these conditions, when there's no substrate essentially at very low substrate concentrations, it turns out that the t state is actually mawr favorable Thermo dynamically favorable. Then the free our state, which means that at these low substrate concentrations, when there's no substrate present the equilibrium between the T state and the our state is going toe favor the T state. And so if we take a look at our image down below to try to clear some of this up notice on the left hand side, what we have is the same Alice Derek enzyme from our previous lesson videos. And we know that it's in the T State over here, since the active site does not bind substrate efficiently. And then over here, what we have is the our state of the Alice Terek enzyme. But notice specifically that this is actually the free our state of the palest Eric enzyme, which means that it has not yet bound any substrate. Notice that the active sites are in a relaxed state, but they're not yet binding toe any substrate. As soon as the substrate comes and binds to these active sites, it becomes a substrate bound our state. And so you can see here that these substrates are now bound to these active sites. And so again, these substrate bound our state down here is different than the free our state. And so this is important because the Alice Terek Constant, which we know is abbreviated as l not Is the ratio of the concentration of t states over the concentration of free our states, not the concentration of substrate bound our state. So specifically l not is telling us about this particular equilibrium, and it does not involve the substrate bound our state. Now, over here on the right hand side, notice what we're showing you at the top is that at low substrate concentrations, essentially, when there's no substrate, that's present. As we already know, the equilibrium between this t state and the free our state is going to favor the Tea State. And of course, if the equilibrium favors the T State under these conditions, then what that means is that there's going to be a lot more t state, then free our state. And that means that this ratio right here indicated by L, not the Alistair Constant is going to be quite large, if again, there's a lot of t state and not a lot of our state. And so here What we can say is that we're going to have a very, very large l not under these low substrate concentrations again when there's no substrate present and so notice down below right here. What we're showing you is the enzyme in the T state is represented by these pink boxes and the enzyme in the free. Our state is represented by this green circles. And so notice that at low substrate concentrations essentially where there's no substrate notice, there's no substrate represented here in this image that there's ah lot Mawr t states than there are free our states. And so this goes to show that the equilibrium does indeed favor the T states under these low substrate concentrations, where Elna is going to be large, so down below, right here. What we have is a little memory tool for the Alistair constant l not to help you guys remember that it's the ratio of the concentration of t states over the concentration of free our states and not vice versa. And so when you consider the Alistair a constant al, not we know it's gonna be equal to some ratio. We know that we write ratios with lines just like this, and this line can remind you of a tight rope. And so hopefully that will help you guys remember. Lauren is tight roping over a relaxed crowd and so notice. Here we have Lauren and noticed that Lauren as tight roping here over a relaxed crowd and so that can hopefully help you guys remember that the Alice Derek Constant l not is just the ratio of the T states over the concentration of our states and not vice versa. And so moving forward, hopefully utilizing this memory to will help you guys out a little bit. And this concludes our introduction to the ballast Eric Constant Elna and how it relates to the Alice Terek enzyme confirmations. And so moving forward in our course will be ableto learn even mawr about Alice Terek Enzyme confirmation. So I'll see you guys in our next video.

