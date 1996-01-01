Allosteric Enzyme Conformations

So from our last lesson video, we know that Alice Derek enzymes have to protein confirmations or states. And those two protein confirmations are the T state and the our state. And so Alice Derek enzymes can exist in either one of these two states. And so again, the two states are the T state, which stands for the tense state and the our state, which stands for the relaxed state. And so the Alice Terek Enzyme Confirmation T state is a catalytic lee inactive state. And so because it is catalytic Lee inactive, that means that it's going to have a low affinity for the substrate. And so, when the Alice Terek enzyme is in the T state confirmation, the Alice Derek Enzyme is going to bind substrates very inefficiently. So the other Alice Terek enzyme confirmation is the our state and the our state is essentially the opposite of the T state. And so the our state is a catalytic lee active state. And of course, this means that the our state is going to have a high affinity for the substrate. And so when the Alice Derek Enzyme is in the our state confirmation, the Alice Derek enzyme is going to bind substrates very, very efficiently. And so notice down below. In our example on the left hand side, over here, what we have is an Alice Terek enzyme that has two different sub units, one sub unit right here and a second sub unit right here. And so notice that this is actually the T state confirmation of the palest Eric enzyme. And of course, the T State is the tense state. And so notice that the active sites here that are supposed to be binding substrate represented by this blue circle the active sites are in a tense confirmation that are very, very small. And therefore, the Alice Derek enzyme in the T state is not going to be able to bind substrate very, very efficiently. And so that means that the Alice Derek Enzyme is going to be inactive and bind with low affinity to the substrates. And so that's why we have these axes here to show that the substrate cannot bind very efficiently to the T state. Now, over here on the right hand side, what we have is the same exact Alice Terek enzyme. Just in a different confirmation this time it's in the our state confirmation in the our state is the relaxed state. And so notice that the enzymes active site is in, um, or relaxed confirmation. It's much more open. And for that reason, the our state is the catalytic lee active state that binds substrates very, very efficiently, and so notice that the substrate can easily bind into the enzymes active site. When the, uh, enzyme is in the our state. And so notice down below. We have these images to help you guys better understand the T state and the our state and again recall that the T State is really the tense state. And so when you think about the 10th State, you can think about Arthur's tense fist right here. And so Arthur's fist is so tight there's no way he's going to be able to grab onto anything. And so there's no way that a substrate is going to be able to fit in here because it's simply so tense. And so you can also think of the T state of the Alice Derek Enzyme as a balled up piece of paper, which is also very, very tensely balled up. And when it's so tense again, it's pretty hard to get a substrate to get to the inside and bind to this balled up tense state. Now notice. Over here, what we have is the relaxed state and so notice that Arthur's fist has actually become much, much more relaxed. And it looks like Arthur even got himself a nice looking manicure. And so, when the, uh enzyme is in this relaxed our state, it's much, much easier for a substrate to fit into the enzymes active site. And so the our state bind substrates very, very efficiently and also noticed what we have is in, ah, piece of paper that is a little bit uncritical ditz, not as balled up intense as it was over here. So again, it's much easier for a substrate to make its way into and bind to the active site. And so, hopefully all of these memory tools here will help you guys distinguish uh, the Tea state from the our state, and we'll be able to get some more practice utilizing all of these concepts as we move along through our course. So this concludes our introduction to the T state in our state, and I'll see you guys in our next video

