in this video, we're going to begin our discussion on reaction orders. So recalling our previous lesson videos, we talked about the rate law and we said that the rate law is just another way to express the reaction velocity or V here. And so the rate law says that the reaction velocity is equal to the rate constant k times each initial reactant concentration raised to the power of the order. And so this reaction order here is exactly what we're gonna be focusing on in this video. And so the reaction order is a proportionality relationship between the reaction rate V and each initial substrate concentration or each initial reactant concentration. Remember that substrates are the reactant of enzyme catalyzed reactions now recall from our previous lesson videos, we said that the reaction orders are frequently going to be equal to the coefficients of the substrates, especially in our course moving forward. However, we said that the coefficients of the substrates do not always equal the reaction orders, and so the reaction orders actually need to be experimentally determined. Now it turns out that the substrate coefficients will Onley equal the reaction order for elementary reactions and elementary reactions air just those reactions with Onley one transition state. And so if the reaction on Lee has one transition state, then it's considered an elementary reaction, and we know that the substrate coefficients will equal the reaction order. However, if it's a non elementary reaction, meaning that it's not elementary, then we know that this will not be true and that the substrate coefficients will not equal the reaction order now. What's important to note is that the overall reaction order, regardless of if the reaction is non elementary or elementary, will always be equal to the sum of the individual reaction orders for all of the substrates. And we'll be able to see how that works better down below in our example. Now, in this example, we're going to determine the overall reaction order for the following reactions. And the reaction over here on the left notice of what we have is ozone gas plus oxygen gas being converted into two moles of oxygen dioxide gas, and so notice that it's telling us that this is an elementary reaction. So we know that this reaction here on Lee has one transition state and that one transition state is being represented by this one arrow here in this reaction. Now, if we were to draw the rate law for this particular reaction, notice that the rate law is expressed right here, and the rate law is just the reaction velocity, which is equal to the rate constant k times the concentration of the initial, uh, substrates or reacting. So we have one substrate here, ozone gas, and we have another substrate here just oxygen. And then because this is an elementary reaction, we know that the substrate coefficients are going to be equal to the substrate reaction order. And so we noticed that the reaction orders that air replaced here do match the substrate coefficients of one. And so what's important to note is that the overall reaction order is always going to be the sum of the individual reaction orders. And so because we have the first reaction order as one and the second reaction orders one we know that one plus one will give us the overall reaction order. So we know that the overall reaction order is second order for this reaction. Now, if we take a look at this non elementary reaction over here on the right notice. What we have is nitrogen dioxide gas plus carbon monoxide gas will give us nitrogen monoxide gas and carbon dioxide gas. And so notice that this is a non elementary reaction, which means that it has more than one transition state. And in this reaction, we can see that's true because we have more than one reaction arrow, which means that there's some kind of intermediate that forms that's not being shown in this overall reaction here. And just because there are two reaction arrows here, uh, doesn't mean that this reaction will always be expressed with two reaction arrow. Sometimes we'll see that this will be expressed with one reaction arrow, and it will make it look like it's an elementary reaction when in reality it's actually not in elementary reaction. And it's really broken up into two smaller reactions. And so what that means is we can't really rely on the arrows toe. Let us know if this is a non elementary reaction or not. However, moving forward in our course, we know that all of the enzyme catalyzed reactions we're going to assume our elementary reactions with Onley one transition state. However, taking a look at this non elementary reaction if we were to draw out the rate law for this reaction, which is shown here, notice that the rate law is equal to the reaction velocity, which is equal to the rate constant K times, the concentration, the initial concentration of the reactant. So we have nitrogen dioxide here and carbon monoxide here, and then notice that because this is a non elementary reaction, the substrate coefficients do not necessarily equal the substrate reaction order, and we can see that here as well. So notice that the reaction order for this nitrogen dioxide gas is, too. But the coefficient here is not to the coefficient is actually one, so they don't match each other. And that's okay, because this is a non elementary reaction, and the same applies for the carbon monoxide gas. Notice that it's reaction order zero. Even though it's coefficient is one and so because they don't match, we know that's OK because that's a non elementary reaction. But still, even though this is a non non elementary reaction, the overall reaction order is always going to be the sum of the individual reaction orders for all the substrates and So we have a reaction order of two plus a reaction order of zero. So to play zero is still too. So that means that the overall reaction order is still going to be second border. And so notice that the reaction order the overall reaction order for this elementary reactions, Second order. And so is the overall reaction order for this non elementary reaction order. So the overall reaction order does not necessarily tell us information about the individual reaction orders for each reactant. And, uh, that is why we say that the individual reaction orders must be experimentally determined. And so again, uh, our course, our biochemistry course. Most of the professors are not going to expect us to use data to determine the reaction orders. And instead, what we're going to do is on Lee, look at reactions and assume that reactions are elementary reactions for the particular enzyme catalyzed reactions that we'll be looking at. And so what we're going to talk about next are the three common overall reaction orders, and those are zero order reactions, first order reactions and second order reactions. And so moving forward in our course, we're gonna talk about each of these common overall reaction orders and their own separate videos. And so we'll start off by talking about zero order reaction, so I'll see you guys in that video.

