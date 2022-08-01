Myoglobin vs. Hemoglobin

In this video, we're going to formally introduce myoglobin and hemoglobin so as you guys may already know, both myoglobin and hemoglobin are proteins that are respectively abbreviated with M B and H B, and so moving forward in our course, we're going to use M B and H B a lot to abbreviate, myoglobin and hemoglobin. Now the reason that your professors in your textbooks like to focus so much on myoglobin and hemoglobin is because both of these proteins are very well studied proteins whose functions and characteristics have been very well characterized. And not only that both myoglobin and hemoglobin are great examples for many of the protein and enzyme concepts that we learned about in our previous lesson videos. And so here we're going to be applying a lot of those older concepts directly to myoglobin and hemoglobin. Now, technically, myoglobin and hemoglobin are not enzymes, and that's because they do not catalyze a reaction and convert substrate into product. However, myoglobin and hemoglobin do bind to a lie ganso protein ligand interactions applies directly to both myoglobin and hemoglobin. Also, it's important to note that Alice Derek Regulation does not Onley apply to enzymes. It can also apply to proteins that participate and protein Liggan interactions. Now, myoglobin, as you guys may already know, is a mono merrick protein, meaning that it only has one protein sub unit. Mono means one. And so, if we take a look at our image down below on the left hand side over here, notice that we have this brown structure here and this brown structure on Lee shows one sub unit one, uh, chain. And this is representing myoglobin structure now myoglobin. Its function is really to facilitate oxygen diffusion storage and supply to muscle tissues. Invertebrates. Now, hemoglobin, on the other hand, is a hetero tetra Merrick al assed Eric protein, and that's a handful. But really, if we break it down, it's not very complicated at all. So Tetra is a prefix. That means for and so essentially, what this is saying is that hemoglobin has four different poly peptide chains for different sub units, and then the hetero here, of course, just means different, meaning that not all four of these subunits are exactly the same. They're going to be somewhat different and in fact, if we break down these four sub units that are found in hemoglobin structure. We'll see that it actually has to sub units that we refer as Alfa sub units, and it has to sub units that referred to as beta subunits. So the two beta subunits are identical to each other, and the two Alfa subunits are identical to each other. But obviously the alfa and beta subunits will be different, and that's why we refer to it as hetero and so really hemoglobin. Its function is to circulate and transport oxygen via the blood. And so if we take a look at our image down below, noticed that we have hemoglobin structure over here on the right and notice that it has to Alfa sub units here in red. And then it has to beta subunits here and blue, and so you can see that hemoglobin is indeed a hetero tetra America protein. And not only is it a hetero tetra merrick protein, but again, I want to emphasize that it's also an al assed eric protein, meaning that all of the Alice Terek concepts that we learned about in our previous lesson videos also applied to hemoglobin, and we'll be able to focus more on those Alice Terek concepts of hemoglobin a little bit later in our course. Now, what's important to note is that both of these proteins, hemoglobin and myoglobin are capable of reversible e binding to oxygen gas, which we're going to abbreviate as just oh, to moving forward in our course because that's the molecular structure. And so the reason that both of these enzymes are capable of reversal Lee binding oxygen gas is because both of them have what's known as a khim prosthetic group. And so notice that myoglobin Team prosthetic group is represented by this little alien disc structure that we see right here. And so it turns out that myoglobin, uh, structure only has one team group for its one sub unit. However, if we look at hemoglobin structure over here on the right, noticed that it actually has four of these khim groups. And so it has won him group per sub units. So, uh, it turns out hemoglobin has mawr heem groups than myoglobin, but they both do indeed have him groups, and it's the same group that allows both of these proteins to bind oxygen. Now again, I really wanna emphasize the fact that although myoglobin and hemoglobin need to be able to bind oxygen. It's also equally it is important for them to be able to release oxygen when the time is right. And so really, this is what we're referring to as reversible binding of oxygen. Not only do they need to be able to bind oxygen, but they need to be able to release the oxygen as well. And so we'll talk more about this reversible binding of both of these proteins later in our course now down below. Noticed that for myoglobin over here on the left were emphasizing the fact that its function is for oxygen diffusion and storage, specifically in muscle tissues like this bicep here that we see. And hemoglobin, On the other hand, which we have over here on the right, Its function is for oxygen circulation and transport specifically, and the blood. And so here you can see that we're zooming in on the bloodstream and so hemoglobin as well, uh, note more about later is actually found inside of the red blood cells that we see here. Now, over here on the right, what we have is a mawr chemical version to represent myoglobin and hemoglobin and again. Remember, MBI is used to represent myoglobin, whereas HB is used to represent hemoglobin. And so when M. B is written in this form here, it's usually referred to as D oxy myoglobin because it's not attached to the oxygen molecule just yet. And the same goes for hemoglobin. When it's just written as H B. It's the D Oxy hemoglobin form, and so notice that myoglobin because it only has one of these him groups. It's only capable of binding one oxygen molecule, and it forms M B 02 over here, and this would be referred to as the Oxy Myoglobin because it's now been oxygenated, whereas hemoglobin down here below notice that it can actually bind to four oxygen molecules. And that's because it has four of these heem groups. And so when hemoglobin binds these four oxygen molecules, its chemical formula turns to this format here, where it has four of these 02 molecules bound. And so this is the Oxy hemoglobin format. And so this here concludes our introduction to myoglobin and hemoglobin, and we'll be able to continue to learn a lot more about both of these proteins as we move forward in our course. So I'll see you guys in our next video

