Myoglobin vs. Hemoglobin

So now that we've covered myoglobin is protein like and interactions In this video, we're going to focus on hemoglobin protein, like an interactions which are actually just a bit mawr complicated than myoglobin, simply because of the fact that hemoglobin has, um, or complex structure. And so recall that myoglobin is not an Alice Derek protein because it only has one single sub unit, whereas hemoglobin, on the other hand, is an Alice derek protein with multiple sub units, each of which combined a lie gang of oxygen. And so notice down below. Here in our image, we're showing you hemoglobin protein leg in interaction. And so, just to be able to generalize this and apply this to other Alice Derek proteins to, we're gonna use the variable end here to represent the number of ligand binding sites instead of putting a four here for four oxygen's and so notice. Here we have d oxy hemoglobin, and that is representing our protein. And so the oxygen gas molecule there is going to be an end number of oxygen gas molecules, depending on the number of ligand binding sites. And so here we have four oxygen gas molecules that we can see. And once all of those bind here to hemoglobin, we can get Oxy hemoglobin. And so it will have four of these oxygen's bound once all of them are bound. And so we will put again an end here to represent the number of ligand binding sites. And so what I want you guys to recall from way, way back in our older lesson videos is that whenever we have coefficients in a reaction and recall it, coefficients are just numbers in front of a molecule. Kind of like how we have a number here in front of this 02 We have to include these coefficients, uh, into the equilibrium, constant as exponents. And so recall that literally the dissociation equilibrium constant is an equilibrium constant itself. And so what that means is we need to be able to include this coefficient of n here as an exponents. And so any time we have the lie Gand all by itself, we need to include it as an exponents. And so here where we have the k d notice that we have the lie again all by itself. So we need to include and here as the exponents And then, of course, now are protein like and complex has changed in a way where it has the end here as the subscript. So we need to include that as well. And so here, over here for the fractional saturation weaken include end here in the protein leg in complex as the subscript. And of course, for the, um, lie again all by itself, it will be included as an exponents here. And so really, this is how human global's protein leg in interactions differ from myoglobin simply by taking the coefficients of the reaction and including them as exponents. And really, that's the main difference. And so, as we move forward in our course will be able to get mawr and mawr practice applying all of these concepts, and we'll also learn more and more about hemoglobin and myoglobin. So I'll see you guys in our next video

Hide transcripts