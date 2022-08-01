Myoglobin vs. Hemoglobin

in this video, we're going to do a quick recap of some of the similarities and differences between myoglobin and hemoglobin. And so we're going to fill out this table down below and notice that in this first row right here, what we have is myoglobin and of course, myoglobin is abbreviated with M B now down below. In this bottom row notice what we have is hemoglobin. And of course, hemoglobin is abbreviated with H B. Now, in order to fill out this first row right here, what we need to figure out is the number of sub units and recall that myoglobin on Lee has one single poly peptide chain, which means that myoglobin only has one single sub unit and because it only has one single sub unit, myoglobin is not an al hysteric protein, whereas hemoglobin, on the other hand, notice has four separate poly peptide chains, which means that hemoglobin has four sub units and hemoglobin has to Alfa sub units and two beta subunits. And that's what composes these four sub units and also recall that hemoglobin is an aloe starik protein. Now, in terms of the number of him groups, we can visually see that myoglobin on Lee has won him group, which is this alien disc shaped structure right here, This UFO structure And because it only has one him group, we can put one over here. So it has one team group for its one sub unit. And of course, him a global, on the other hand, actually has four team groups, one for each of its four sub units. And so we can put over here that it also has four team groups. Now, myoglobin is going to be located specifically in muscle tissues. And we'll talk more about this idea later in our course, whereas hemoglobin, on the other hand, we said in our previous lesson, video is gonna be found within red blood cells in the bloodstream, so I'll abbreviate red blood cells with RBC s And then, of course, in terms of reversible e binding oxygen, both myoglobin and hemoglobin can reversible e bind oxygen. And that's because they both have him groups. And really, it's these heem groups that are responsible for the ability to reverse Aly bind oxygen and because again, both myoglobin and hemoglobin have him groups. They can both reversible bind oxygen and we'll be able to talk more about this ability to bind reversible, bind oxygen, uh, later in our course. But for now, this concludes the recap of my global versus hemoglobin, and I'll see you guys in our next video.

