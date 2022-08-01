Myoglobin vs. Hemoglobin

in this video we're going to talk about. Myoglobin is protein ligand interactions and so protein Ligon affinity, which is most commonly represented by the dissociation, equilibrium, constant capital, K D, as well as the fractional saturation, which is abbreviated, is either theta or why both applied directly to myoglobin is protein, leg and interactions. And so recall from our previous lesson videos that the fractional saturation theater or why is really just a ratio. It's the ratio of the proteins bound by Liggan over the total concentration of protein. And so when we apply this specifically to my globe and we can say that the fractional saturation of myoglobin is just the ratio oxygenated protein, which would be the protein like in complex over total protein, which again is, uh, the protein bound by Lagan, as well as the protein not bound by law again and so down below in our image, notice that we have it broken up based off of what is review from our previous lesson videos. And then what is new here as it directly applies to myoglobin and so which will notice is that it translates pretty much perfectly over to my global what we learned in our previous videos. And so notice here. What we have is the protein ligand interaction from our previous videos. And so when we apply this directly to myoglobin, you can see that we substitute the protein with myoglobin specifically the d Oxy form of myoglobin. Then we have the lie again is next. And of course, the lie again for myoglobin is going to be the oxygen gas molecules and then we have these set of equilibrium arrows with the rate constant, the association rate constant lower case K and the dissociation rate constant lower case K d. And of course, the protein, leg and complex is going to be myoglobin. And it's oxygenated form. So Oxy myoglobin so pretty easy. It translates directly over to my globe. Now the same goes for the K. D as well the dissociation equilibrium constant which is of course, going to be the ratio of the products over the reactant. And of course, for the dissociation going backwards, the product is going to be P NL free p and l. And so essentially, when we translate this over to myoglobin, the free p in the free l are just gonna be m B and 02 so we can add that in here and B and 02 And then, of course, the protein ligand complexes just going to be M B 02 oxygenated Hema globe myoglobin. Now, of course, the ratio of the rate constant is gonna be the same. And of course, we also know that the K D is the reciprocal of the K A. And so again, this information that we learned in our previous videos applies directly. And we can really do the same thing for the fractional saturation as well, where we can simply just substitute the variable. So, of course, the pl here protein leg in complex is gonna be M B Same for down here is going to be M B 02 And then, of course, the free protein right here is just going to be my global. And then, of course, the lie again for myoglobin is going to be oxygen. 02 And here we also have oxygen. And so essentially what we're doing is we're taking everything that we learned from our previous lesson videos, and we're applying it directly to my global and so we could get some practice utilizing, uh, this new application of our previous concepts to in our next practice video. So I'll see you guys there.

