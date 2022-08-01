Myoglobin vs. Hemoglobin

in this video, we're just going to give you guys some more background information about hemoglobin. And so it's important to know that hemoglobin is actually found within red blood cells and red blood cells can be abbreviated with RBC for short. And the technical name is a re throw site. And so a re throw site and red blood cells as well as RBC are all synonyms of one another. And so again, the hemoglobin molecules are found inside of the red blood cells. And so if we take a look down below at our image down below, it helps give us a little bit of context of where we can find these hemoglobin molecules. So over here, what we have is an image of the heem group that we know. Um, the hemoglobin molecule contains. And so we know that hemoglobin has four of these heem groups that really look like alien disk shape structures. And so, of course, this is going to represent the hemoglobin molecule. Now again, the hemoglobin molecules are found inside of the red blood cells, so they're gonna be found on the inside of these a re throw sites, which again is a synonym for red blood cells. And then, of course, inside, uh, these red blood cells are going to be found within the blood stream. And, uh, basically to give you guys a little bit of context on the numbers here. So, um, each individual red blood cell has approximately 270 million molecules of hemoglobin, and that is an immense amount of hemoglobin molecules inside of just one single red blood cell. Now, also, one drop of blood the size of a pinhead, which is very, very small has about five million red blood cells. And so, if we were to calculate how many hemoglobin molecules are in a drop of blood the size of a pinhead, all we would need to do is take the five million red blood cells. So the five million red blood cells and multiply this bye the 270 million. So the 270 million hemoglobin molecules, uh uh, in just one red blood cell. And so when we do this, we get the red blood cell units to cancel out, and we can take this five million and multiply it by 270 million. And the units are gonna be in hemoglobin. And when we do that, what we get is a number that is incredibly massive, that I'll write down here. And it is 1.35 times 10 to the 15th hemoglobin molecules. And so this number here is actually 1.35 quadrillion hemoglobin molecules and just one single drop of blood the size of a pinhead. So this is a massive, massive number, and that just gives you guys a little bit of context of how much hemoglobin is found within a red blood cell and within our bodies. And so this year, uh, concludes our background information of hemoglobin and well again, we'll be able to learn a lot more about hemoglobin as we move forward in our course. So see you guys in our next video.

