in this video, we're going to begin our discussion on the Hill plot. So we already know from our previous lesson videos that the Hill plot is actually a linear graph that plots the Y value and the X value of the hill equation, respectively on the Y axis and the X axis of the hill plot. And so notice down below we have a little refresher of the Hill equation, which we know resembles the equation of a line allowing us to obtain the hill plot, which is a linear graph. And so all we need to do is take the Y value of the Hill equation, which is the log of theta over one minus data and plot that on the y axis of the hill plot. And then we can take the X value of the Hill equation, which is the log of the concentration of login and plot that onto the x axis of the hill plot. And so notice that the slope of the line on the hill plot is actually going to denote the hill constant and H So we could say that the slope is equal to N H. And so we can see that down below because we know that the variable M is going to represent the slope in the equation of a line. And the M corresponds with the NH in the hill equation showing again that the slope is going to equal the hill constant NH, which we know denotes the degree of ligand binding site interactions. And so ultimately, it's the slope of the line and H that's going to determine the degree of lining binding site interactions. And so notice down below in our hill plot, we're not actually showing you guys any line here. We're just showing you guys a blink canvas, if you will. However, moving forward, we will be able to show you guys some lines on these help. Lots. Now what I want you guys to recall from our previous lesson videos is that both myoglobin and hemoglobin, uh, lie again is going to be oxygen gas. And of course, the concentration of oxygen gas can be expressed with the partial pressure of oxygen or the P 02 which means that we could take the log of the concentration of ligand and replace it with log of the partial pressure of oxygen so we can take this log of the concentration of Lagan and replace it with log of the partial pressure of oxygen. And that's why we have the log of the partial pressure of oxygen here on this X axis. Now what I want you guys to note is that as we go up on this y axis, uh, the ligand binding is increasing in this direction. And so the further we are up on this y axes, the mawr lie again is bound to the protein and the further we are at the bottom, the less lie again is bound to the protein. And then with this X X is over here, the partial pressure of oxygen is increasing from left to right. So on the left of the X axis, we have low partial pressure of oxygen. And on the right of the X axis, we have high partial pressures of oxygen. And so I also want you guys to know is that on a hill plot, the X intercept is always going to reveal where the value of data is equal to 0.5 and so recall from our previous lesson videos that the X intercept is always gonna be the X value when the Y value is equal to zero. And so notice that the why value again here is gonna be the log of this ratio of data over one minus data. And so the why value is gonna equal zero right here at this point, which corresponds with the middle of our hill plot instead of corresponding with the bottom like some of our previous graphs did. And so what this means is that when we do have a line here when it crosses this point this pink dotted line that is going to represent, um, the X intercept and so note that this why value of the hill equation, the log of theta over one minus data. It's actually going to equal zero when the value of theta itself is equal to 0.5. And so notice that when the y value the log of this ratio is equal to zero. This dotted line that we have here eyes going to represent where theta is equal to 0.5 and so we can see that right here, and we can actually figure this out if we were to take this log of data over one minus data and replace The state is here with 0.5. We can calculate and see what happens. So what we'll get is the log of 5/1 minus 05 Again. Since we're replacing the status here with we could go ahead and continue to calculate. So what we get is log of zero point 5/1 minus 0.5 is, of course, 0.5. And then, of course, 0.5 divided by 0.5 is going to be one. So what we get is the log of one. And then if you take your calculator and type in the log of one, which you'll get is an answer of zero, and so you can see that again. The log of fate over one minus data is gonna equal zero when theta itself is equal to 0.5. And this is gonna be important because we know already from our previous lesson videos that when theta is equal to 0.5 that is associated with the K D. And we'll be able to talk more about that in our next lesson video. So I'll see you guys there

