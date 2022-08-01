in this video, we're going to talk about how oxygen binding to the heem prosthetic group actually causes hemoglobin is confirmation all changes and so recall from our previous lesson videos, we said that hemoglobin itself is actually an aloe stare IQ protein. And so, of course, what this means is that it has its inactive T state that inefficiently binds toe lie game, and it also has its active are state that efficiently binds toe lie game. And so what's important to note here is that the binding of oxygen gas, specifically to the Heene prosthetic group actually causes a very slight and subtle change in the heem prosthetic groups confirmation. And so, if we take a look down below, it are image notice on the left hand side. Over here, what we have is de oxygenated hemoglobin, and we can tell it's de oxygenated because the oxygen gas molecule is not bound above the plane of the him. And so we've got the Heene group represented right here and then, of course, below. What we have is hemoglobin, proximal histamine residue, and we know that this is the proximal history and residue because it's in close proximity to the Iron Adam and it's bound directly to the iron atom. And so, of course, what we're showing here is oxygen binding to the him prosthetic group. And on the right, what we have is oxygenated hemoglobin. And so what's important to note here is that the de oxygenated hemoglobin over here on the left, the Iran Adam is actually quite large and it's so large that it actually does not fit into the hole that's in the center of the heem group up here. And so what this means is that the plane of the khim, which is right here, uh, is going to be slightly above the iron Adam and the iron atom is gonna be slightly below the plane of the heat because it's so large when it's not bound to any oxygen. And so what's important to note is that upon binding to oxygen gas, the iron atom of the heme prosthetic group actually becomes significantly smaller. And so what this allows is it allows for the iron atom to shift up into the plane of the him and so notice that upon oxygen binding, the iron atom in the center becomes significantly smaller and because it becomes significantly smaller. The iron Adam actually shifts up into the the heem plane upon oxygen binding. And so now you can see that everything is in the same plane, whereas over here we had the iron below the plane. So there is a very subtle in a very slight confirmation. Confirmation will change in the team's structure. And so really, this slight confirmation all change in the team's structure ultimately causes other hemoglobin protein subunits to change confirmations as well. Specifically, it causes them to change confirmation from the inactive T state towards the active our state. And so, of course, we know this is a sign of positive cooperative ity. And so, uh, this is positive cooperative ity because it's promoting the our state and promoting additional binding of oxygen to other hemoglobin subunits and so in our next topic will be able to talk more about this positive cooperative ity. Um, that takes place between him, a globe INS sub units and also I want to take this time to point out that myoglobin because it only has one single sub unit. It does not display any cooperative idiot all its Onley hemoglobin, which is the al hysteric protein that displays this positive cooperative ity. So this year concludes our lesson. And again, the main takeaways. That oxygen binding to the him group causes hemoglobin is confirmation all changes leading to positive cooperative ity between the hemoglobin subunits. And so I'll see you guys in our next video.

Hide transcripts