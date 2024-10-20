16. Chemical Equilibrium
Intro to Chemical Equilibrium
Which one of the following statements does not describe the equilibrium state?
a. While at equilibrium, a dynamic process is still occurring.
b. The concentration of the reactants is equal to the concentration of the products.
c. The concentration of the reactants and products reach a constant level.
d. At equilibrium, the net concentration of all species is not changing.
e. All are true.
State which is greater in amount:reactants or products, based on the given equilibrium constant, K.
The decomposition of nitrogen monoxide can be achieved under high temperatures to create the products of nitrogen and oxygen gas.
6 NO(aq) ⇌ 3 N2(aq) + 3 O2(aq)
a) What is the equilibrium equation for the reaction above?
b) What is the equilibrium expression for the reverse reaction.
The equilibrium constant, K, for 2 NO (g) + O2 (g) ⇌ 2 NO2 (g) is 6.9 x 102.
What is the [NO] in an equilibrium mixture of gaseous NO, O2, and NO2 at 500 K that contains 1.5 x 10 –2 M O2 and 4.3 x 10 –3 M NO2?
In which of the given reactants is Kp greater than, less than and equal to Kc?
a) SO3 (g) + NO (g) ⇌ SO2 (g) + NO2 (g)
b) P4 (s) + 5 O4 (g) ⇌ P4O10 (s)
c) 4 NH3 (g) + 3 O2 (g) ⇌ 2 N2 (g) + 6 H2O (g)
Given the hypothetical reaction 2 A (s) + ? B (g) ⇌ 3 C (g), Kp = 0.0105 and Kc = 0.45 at 250 degrees Celsius. What is the value of the coefficient of B?
CH4 (g) + 2 H2S (g) ⇆ CS2 (g) + 4 H2 (g)
Methane (CH4) reacts with hydrogen sulfide to yield hydrogen gas and carbon disulfide, a solvent used in the manufacturing rayon and cellophane. What is the value of Kc at 1000 K if the partial pressures in an equilibrium mixture at 1000 K are 0.20 atm methane, 0.15 atm hydrogen sulfide, 0.30 atm carbon disulfide and 0.10 atm hydrogen gas?
CH4 (g) + 2 H2S (g) ⇌ 4 H2 (g) + CS2 (g)
Which of the following does not represent a heterogenous equilibrium?
I) CH4(g) + 2 O2(g) ⇌ CO2(g) + 2 H2O(g)
II) CO2(g) + C(s) ⇌ 2 CO(g)
III) 2 H2O(l) ⇌ 2 H2(g) + O2(g)
IV) CH3COOH(aq) + H2O(l) ⇌ CH3COO–(aq) + H3O+(aq)
Which statement correctly describes a reaction in dynamic equilibrium? At dynamic equilibrium, the reactions stop and the amounts of reactants and products do not change. At dynamic equilibrium, the reactions continue but the amounts of reactants and products do not change. At dynamic equilibrium, the reactions stop but the amounts of reactants and products are changing. At dynamic equilibrium, the reactions continue and the amounts of reactants and products are changing.