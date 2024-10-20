14. Solutions
Solutions: Mass Percent
Multiple Choice
Calculate the amount of water (in kilograms) that must be added to 12.0 g of urea, (NH2)2CO, in the preparation of a 18.3 percent by mass solution. The molar mass of urea, (NH2)2CO, is 60.055 g/mol.
Multiple Choice
A solution was prepared by dissolving 51.0 g of KBr in 310 mL of water. Calculate the mass percent of KBr in the solution.
Multiple Choice
An aqueous LiNO2 solution is made using 90.3 g LiNO2 and diluting it to a total volume of 1.72 L. If the density of the solution is 1.20 g/mL, what is the mass percent of the solution?
Multiple Choice
Determine the percent sulfuric acid by mass of a 1.37 m aqueous solution of H2SO4.
