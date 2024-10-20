22. Organic Chemistry
Functional Groups in Chemistry
The following molecule contains which functional group?
CH3– CH2– CH2– CH2– CH–COOH
Multiple Choice
Identify the type of functional group(s) present within the following compound.
Multiple Choice
Identify the type of functional group(s) present within the following compound.
Open Question
Name the family to which each organic compound belongs. The first answer has been filled in for you.
Open Question
What chemical side bonds are formed when two sulfur-type chains are joined together?
Open Question
Which of the following examples best describes a unique functional property of the carboxyl group?
