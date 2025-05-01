The most stable nucleus in terms of binding energy per nucleon is 56Fe. If the atomic mass of 56Fe is 55.9349 amu, calculate the binding energy per nucleon for 56Fe, in joules. The mass of a hydrogen atom is 1.0078 amu, and the mass of a neutron is 1.0087 amu. (1 J = 1 kg･m²/s², 1 amu = 1.66 × 10-27 kg)