Calculate the mass defect (in g/mol) for the formation of a helium-6 nucleus, and calculate the binding energy in (MeV)/nucleon. (1 amu = 1.66 x 10-27 kg). (1 neutron = 1.00866 amu 1 proton = 1.00727 amu, & 1 electron = 0.00055 amu) (1 MeV = 1.60 x 10-13 J).