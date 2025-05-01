Calculate the percentage by mass of lead in Pb(NO3)2.
Determine the percent composition of nitrogen and oxygen with nitrogen dioxide, NO2.
A 70.0-g iron nail combines with 30.0 g of oxygen to form rust. What is the total mass of the iron nail plus the rust that forms?
A nitrogen oxide is 63.65% by mass nitrogen. The molecular formula could be:
The following data were collected when analyzing a compound used in dentistry as a cement to repair teeth:
50.82% Zn;16.04% P;33.14% O
What is the empirical formula of the compound?
Based on the amounts of reactants used the calculated amount of product that can form for a given reaction was 20.76 g. When the reaction was carried out in a laboratory 17.34 g of product was recovered. What is the percent yield for this reaction?
A compound whose empirical formula is XF3 consists of 65% F by mass. What is the atomic mass of X?
What is the mass % of carbon in dimethylsulfoxide (C2H6SO) rounded to three significant figures?
Calculate the mass percent composition of lithium in Li3PO4.
What is the percentage of nitrogen, by mass, in calcium nitrate?
What is the percent composition for carbon and hydrogen in ethane C2H6?
We dissolve 2.45 g of sugar in 200.0 g water. what is the mass percent of sugar in the solution?
A 500 gram iron ore sample was determined to contain 242 grams of iron. What is the mass percent of iron in the ore?
What mass of a 4.00% NaOH solution by mass contains 15.0 g of NaOH?
A 69.5 g sample of the compound X3O4 contains 19.2 g of oxygen atoms. What is the molar mass of element X?