General Chemistry

8. Thermochemistry

Nature of Energy

3 videos | 10 questions
Kinetic & Potential Energy

12 videos | 7 questions
First Law of Thermodynamics -

12 videos | 6 questions
Internal Energy

11 videos | 14 questions
Endothermic & Exothermic Reactions

13 videos | 12 questions
Heat Capacity

14 videos | 16 questions
Constant-Pressure Calorimetry

11 videos | 6 questions
Constant-Volume Calorimetry

10 videos | 9 questions
Thermal Equilibrium

9 videos | 5 questions
Thermochemical Equations

10 videos | 16 questions
Formation Equations

9 videos | 7 questions
Enthalpy of Formation

6 videos | 26 questions
Hess's Law

13 videos | 14 questions
