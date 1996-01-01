Learn the toughest concepts covered in Chemistry with step-by-step video tutorials and practice problems by world-class tutors
A gas reaction is allowed to take place in a canister while submerged in water at a temperature of 25oC. The gas expands and does P-V work on the surroundings equal to 385 J. At the same time, the temperature of the water decreases to 20oC as the energy in the gas reaction reaches 364 J. What is the change in energy of the system?
50.00 g of heated metal ore is placed into an insulated beaker containing 822.5 g of water. Once the metal heats up the final temperature of the water is 32.08 ºC. If the metal gains 14.55 kJ of energy, what is the initial temperature of the water? The specific heat capacity of copper is 4.184 J / g ºC.
A 115.6 g piece of copper metal at 182.5 ºC is placed into 120.0 mL of methylene chloride at 31.0 ºC within a coffee-cup calorimeter. If the final temperature of the solution is 50.3 ºC, what is the specific heat of methylene chloride? Assume the calorimeter absorbs a negligible amount of heat. The specific heat of copper is 4.184 J/g ∙ ºC and the density of methylene chloride is 1.33 g/cm3.
You place 75.0 mL of 0.100 M NaOH in a calorimeter at 25.00 ºC and carefully add 55.0 mL of 0.200 M HNO3, also at 25.00 ºC. After stirring, the final temperature is 53.35 ºC. Calculate the enthalpy ∆Hrxn (in J/mol) for the formation of water. (Specific heat capacity, Cs, and density of the solution:4.184 J/g∙K and 1.00 g/mL).