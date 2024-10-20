In a marine biology research facility, a cylindrical viewing tube with a rounded end is used to observe small sea creatures. The end of the tube has a radius of curvature R=5.0 cm, and it is submerged in seawater with a refractive index n 1 =1.34. The glass tube has a refractive index n 2 =1.51. A small fish, measuring h o =2.2 mm in height, swims d o =10 cm from the rounded end along the central axis of the tube. Determine: (i) The position of the image of the fish (i.e., the image distance d i ). (ii) The height of the image as seen through the tube's curved surface.



