8PRACTICE PROBLEM
A powerful sound emitter is placed at the center of nuclear disposal to prohibit intrusion. The emitter sends sound waves uniformly in all directions. The minimum sound intensity at which an individual starts to feel pain is 1 W/m2. If an intruder measures the intensity of 0.25 W/m2 at 1 km, how close to the nuclear disposal could the intruder get before the noise became unbearable?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
0.125 km
B
0.25 km
C
0.5 km
D
0.75 km