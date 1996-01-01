The figure shows an iron slab of mass 4.0 kg attached to a box having a mass of 5.0 kg via a massless string. The pulley connecting them has a mass of 150 g and a radius of 10 cm. Calculate the magnitude of acceleration experienced by the iron slab if it has a force of 25 N applied toward the left. Also, calculate the magnitude of tension(s) in different parts of the string. Consider the pulley and the horizontal surface to be frictionless.