7. Friction, Inclines, Systems
Systems of Objects with Friction
7. Friction, Inclines, Systems Systems of Objects with Friction
4PRACTICE PROBLEM
Two porters are transporting a 250 kg luggage box towards the train waiting at the platform. One of the porters pulls it with a rope from the front with a force of 280 N while the other pushes it from behind with a force of 245 N. Determine the coefficient of kinetic friction experienced by the luggage box if the box moves with a constant speed.
Two porters are transporting a 250 kg luggage box towards the train waiting at the platform. One of the porters pulls it with a rope from the front with a force of 280 N while the other pushes it from behind with a force of 245 N. Determine the coefficient of kinetic friction experienced by the luggage box if the box moves with a constant speed.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
0.42
B
0.12
C
0.24
D
0.21