4. 2D Kinematics
Intro to Relative Velocity
4PRACTICE PROBLEM
During filming for an action movie, Leo was running on top of a train that is moving due east at a speed of 16 m/s relative to the director who is standing on the side of the railtracks. What is the velocity of Leo relative to the train if Leo's velocity relative to the director standing on the side of the railtracks is 3.7 m/s due east?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
12.3 m/s
B
-12.3 m/s
C
19.7 m/s
D
-19.7 m/s