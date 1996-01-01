4. 2D Kinematics
Intro to Relative Velocity
4. 2D Kinematics Intro to Relative Velocity
3PRACTICE PROBLEM
A "walkalator" is a walkway usually found in airports that are used to move people in longer distances for a shorter period of time, by either standing on it, or walking on it. In Changi Airport, the walkalators have lengths of 20 m and operates at a speed of 0.9 m/s. A boy runs starting on one end with a velocity of 2.9 m/s relative to the walkalator. How long will it take him to reach the opposite end if he runs in the same direction as the walkalator is moving?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
5.3 s
B
4.1 s
C
7.2 s
D
3.4 s