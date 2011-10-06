1. Intro to Physics Units
109PRACTICE PROBLEM
In an experiment performed in the laboratory, protons are travelling at a very high speed. If the total energy of a proton is 980 GeV, find the speed of the proton.
A
0.999999542
B
0.999999083
C
(0.999999083)c
D
(0.999999542)c